Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1,921.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 455,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 592,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,828 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 827,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,163,000 after purchasing an additional 181,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $184,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,445.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,555.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

