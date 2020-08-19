Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,877 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Plains GP worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAGP. RR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,305,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $4,185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 1,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 681,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 627,199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 585,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BofA Securities raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

