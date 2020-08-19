Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,687 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

