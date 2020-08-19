Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lessened by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 7.4% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 480,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,013,000 after buying an additional 266,787 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 147,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

