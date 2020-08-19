Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 840,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,261 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $118,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.20 and a 200 day moving average of $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

