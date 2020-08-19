Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 480,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,013,000 after buying an additional 266,787 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 147,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.