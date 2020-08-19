KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of KERING S A/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KERING S A/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

PPRUY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KERING S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of KERING S A/ADR stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. KERING S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

