KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD)

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity alerts:

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.65 million.

CMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BofA Securities started coverage on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.