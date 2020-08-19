KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $48,023,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $30,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,217,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,031 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 333.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

KEY stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.