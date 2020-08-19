Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Insider Buys £149.42 in Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) insider Hugh Raven acquired 241 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £149.42 ($195.35).

Hugh Raven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Hugh Raven acquired 203 shares of Kier Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.39).

On Friday, June 19th, Hugh Raven acquired 158 shares of Kier Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($196.23).

Shares of Kier Group stock opened at GBX 60.60 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.63. Kier Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 154.60 ($2.02).

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

