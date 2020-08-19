Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 192.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 65.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.