Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after buying an additional 1,116,997 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,122,000 after acquiring an additional 382,814 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,902,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,526,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 301,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 459,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 300,208 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

