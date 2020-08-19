Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after buying an additional 2,004,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after buying an additional 2,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.20 and a 200-day moving average of $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $392.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

