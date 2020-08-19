Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $379.84 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lam Research by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Lam Research by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $374.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $387.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.