Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €45.00 by Nord/LB

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.88 ($64.56).

ETR:LXS opened at €48.22 ($56.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €47.37 and its 200-day moving average is €46.14. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

