Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Rating Increased to Buy at Oak Ridge Financial Services

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by research analysts at Oak Ridge Financial Services to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oak Ridge Financial Services’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Legacy Housing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of LEGH opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

