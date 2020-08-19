Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Position Reduced by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 793.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,825,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $273.40 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $278.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.43.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

