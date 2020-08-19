LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director William J. Henderson Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director William J. Henderson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.37.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Rowe increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

