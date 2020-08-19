Loop Capital Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $330.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.12.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 152,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.