Maincoin Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Maincoin has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $22,848.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Maincoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $645.91 or 0.05446392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Maincoin is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money.

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, P2PB2B, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

