Margo Drucker Sells 13,000 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Margo Drucker sold 13,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $1,015,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GRUB stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 1,027.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 780.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 122,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 24.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 82,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 186.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRUB. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

