Matryx Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60,914.00 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Matryx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, Huobi and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Matryx has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Matryx has a market cap of $919,504.81 and approximately $60,914.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Matryx

Matryx is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matryx

Matryx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, RightBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

