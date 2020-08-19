Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Holdings Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 626,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $808,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,501. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

