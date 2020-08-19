Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLCO. BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

