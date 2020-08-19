Metal Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Metal has a market cap of $23.30 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metal has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00002998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039090 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $645.61 or 0.05441372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004543 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00025431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

