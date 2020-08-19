Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Achieves $13.73 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $13.73 million and approximately $211,664.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.44 or 0.03494628 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00060221 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,775,923 coins and its circulating supply is 78,775,819 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

