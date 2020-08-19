Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Metlife during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 124.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 121.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 1,331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

