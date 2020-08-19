Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 4,900 Shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IID. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 23.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 143.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 24.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 90.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 295,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,863 shares during the period.

Get Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Profile

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.