Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

CHD stock opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $96.72. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $1,898,044.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,593 shares of company stock valued at $21,163,236. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

