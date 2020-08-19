Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New $252,000 Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

