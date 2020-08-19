Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 181 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.56. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.76.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

