Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes $218,000 Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Anthem by 10.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 21.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $282.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $309.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

