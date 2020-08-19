Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes $225,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $157.17 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $157.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average of $138.14.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

