Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,535 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Lennar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lennar by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Lennar by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $656,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,872.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

