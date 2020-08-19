Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,574 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $307.24 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

