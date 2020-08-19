Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,318 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after buying an additional 890,763 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Paycom Software by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,378,000 after buying an additional 493,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Paycom Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,773,000 after buying an additional 365,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paycom Software by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,285,000 after buying an additional 260,661 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.94.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $292.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.09 and its 200 day moving average is $273.93. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total value of $810,522.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,777 shares of company stock worth $7,460,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

