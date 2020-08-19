Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 485,344 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 119.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,269,000 after acquiring an additional 331,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after acquiring an additional 320,925 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the second quarter valued at $30,976,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 157.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after acquiring an additional 243,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.77.

SJM stock opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.85. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,807 shares of company stock worth $1,178,933. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

