Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 48,753 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VER. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vereit during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.36.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

