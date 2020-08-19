Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of TopBuild worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after acquiring an additional 85,111 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TopBuild by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $155.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.39. TopBuild Corp has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $159.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $42,807.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,468,815.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,159.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,250 shares of company stock worth $12,724,840 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLD. Benchmark increased their price target on TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

