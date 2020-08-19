Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.