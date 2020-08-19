Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,910 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $49,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $216.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.23. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Barclays raised Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.45.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

