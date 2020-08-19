Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in VMware by 4.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,615 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in VMware by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in VMware by 4.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,584 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates raised its stake in VMware by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 40,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $138.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.97 and its 200-day moving average is $137.27. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

