Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Standpoint Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.48.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

