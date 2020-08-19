Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Masco by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Masco by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Masco by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,635,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after buying an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,088,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,326,000 after buying an additional 531,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

