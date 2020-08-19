Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $2.86 Million in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. Moderna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

In other Moderna news, Director Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship sold 500,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $33,445,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,937,641 shares of company stock valued at $124,880,743. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.