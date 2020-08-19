Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,939 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $7,591,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,290.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,751 shares of company stock worth $12,962,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $139.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

