Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 63,049 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,049 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitable by 114.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Equitable by 75.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Equitable by 461.5% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE EQH opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. Equitable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

