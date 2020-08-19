Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $295.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $255.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Dougherty & Co raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.35.

NYSE:PANW opened at $265.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -112.61 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.34.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

