Monolith (TKN) Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. One Monolith token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00006326 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $24.53 million and $188,626.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039090 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.61 or 0.05441372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

