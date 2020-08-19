Morgan Stanley Boosts Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $46.00

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:AXS opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.59. Axis Capital has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $8,912,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,373.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $14,147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,080,164 shares of company stock valued at $133,298,885. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 810,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after buying an additional 113,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $909,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1,887.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

